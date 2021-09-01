What is Jeffrey Sprecher's net worth? This is a question many people keep asking about the wealthy American businessman and entrepreneur. Unknown to many, he is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange chairman. But how did he reach this level of superiority in business? Does he have a family? What is his age? Get that and much more here!

He is the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange chairman. Photo: @Craig

How old is Jeffrey Sprecher? He was born on February 23, 1955. That makes him 66 years old as of 2021. Currently, he holds the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Chairman for New York Stock Exchange LLC. With all those high ranking positions, what is Jeffrey Sprecher's net worth? Learn more here!

Profiles

Full Names: Jeffrey Craig Sprecher

Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Date of Birth : February 23, 1955

: February 23, 1955 Place of Birth : Madison, Wisconsin, U.S.

: Madison, Wisconsin, U.S. Birthday : February 23

: February 23 Jeffrey Sprecher's age: 66 years as of 2021

66 years as of 2021 Gender : Male

: Male Occupation / Profession : Businessman

: Businessman Nationality : American

: American Race / Ethnicity: White

White Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Pisces Marital Status : Married

: Married Source of Income: Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship Location of residence: Tuxedo Park, Atlanta

Tuxedo Park, Atlanta Spouse: Kelly Loeffler

Kelly Loeffler Education : University of Wisconsin–Madison, Pepperdine University

: University of Wisconsin–Madison, Pepperdine University Jeffrey Sprecher LinkedIn: Jeffrey Sprecher

Jeffrey Sprecher Jeffrey Sprecher Twitter: @JeffreySprecher

Currently, he holds the largest stock exchange in the world: the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: @Craig

Where is Jeffrey Sprecher from?

He was born in Madison, Wisconsin, United States. His parents are Peter Sprecher, an insurance broker, and his mother is Phyllis, a medical technologist. He has two sisters named Karen and Jill, who are in the film making industry.

Education

Jeffrey attended James Madison Memorial High School. He later proceeded to the University of Wisconsin to pursue a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and graduated in 1978. Later, he took a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University, where he graduated in 1984.

Jeffrey Sprecher's first wife

Who is Jeffrey Sprecher's wife? Her name is Kelly Loeffler, and she is an American businesswoman and politician who is the United States Senator-designate for Georgia. They married in 2004.

Career

He is the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange chairman. Photo: @Craig

He started his career at Trane, where he met William Prentice, developing power plants following deregulation. Prentice offered him a job at Western Power Group in 1983. It is from there he gained skills, expertise and the idea of establishing his own company.

Jeffrey Sprecher ICE

In 1996 he bought the Continental Power Exchange in Atlanta, Georgia, from MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company, which became Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in 2000.

In June 2001, he negotiated the acquisition of IPE (International Petroleum Exchange) Holdings Plc. The acquisition enabled ICE to create the industry's first cleared OTC products through LCH. Clearnet, IPE's clearing provider.

In September 2006, he negotiated the acquisition of the New York Board of Trade (NYBOT), the world's leading softs commodity exchange with a wholly-owned clearing subsidiary.

In 2007, he donated to Collins for Senator, Price For Congress, Hillary Clinton for President, David Scott for Congress, and Chambliss for Senate.

In November 2008, he was an honorary committee member of the FIA Futures Charity Dinner, where over $300k was raised in support of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Who owns the NYSE?

Does Jeffrey Sprecher own the NYSE? Yes. Currently, he holds the largest stock exchange in the world: the New York Stock Exchange. He is best known for being the New York Stock Exchange chairman, which owns Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Jeffrey Sprecher's salary and net worth

Currently, he holds the largest stock exchange in the world: the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: @Craig

As the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the total compensation of Jeffrey Sprecher at Intercontinental Exchange Inc is $14,408,900. As an entrepreneur and businessman, he has a net worth guesstimated at $1 billion. The couple also owns a $4 million condo on Sea Island.

Jeffrey Sprecher's house, located in Tuxedo Park, Atlanta, adds to his immense wealth. Again, they acquired a lavish estate in Atlanta's Buckhead.

Above is Jeffrey Sprecher's net worth and any other detail you would love to know about him. He rose from a humble background to be one of the wealthiest people in the United States. His life is an inspiration to other young and upcoming entrepreneurs who want to make it in the business world.

