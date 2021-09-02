Dave Kindig net worth, age, family, shop collection, tv shows, profiles

Art is a form of expression for many people; for some, it is taught, while for others, it simply comes out naturally. But, whether it is drawing, photography or designing, what matters most is bringing out the image in your mind. Dave Kindig’s net worth has grown exponentially for doing his best, creating masterpieces on wheels.

Car designer Dave Kindig speaks onstage during the 'Bitchin' Rides' panel discussion at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

A maestro of his kind, only a few people can match up to the artistic designs that Dave Kindig can come up with. So, how much is Dave Kindig worth? Stick around to find out this and more.

Dave Kindig biography

How old is Dave Kindig? The TV star was born in Saltlake, Utah, on 6th August 1971, marking his age 50 years as of 2021. He was born in a working-class family, and he learned metalwork skills from his grandfather.

The designer's parents highlight that he was very obsessed with Hot Wheels and trucks which were his favourite toys. The car designer realised his passion for art at a young age.

Car designers Dave, Kevin and executive producer Meagher speak onstage during the 'Bitchin' Rides' panel discussion at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Frederick M. Brown, gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

Having the zeal to nurture his skill, he pushed himself even harder as he grew. Finally, the love of cars combined with his obsession for drawing resulted in him coming up with designs for cars.

Besides his love for redesigning cars, he enjoys playing golf and is fond of music and theatre.

Where does dave Kindig live?

He currently resides in Saltlake City, Utah, in the United States of America, with his family. The star married his high school sweetheart Charity at a dance club. They both said their vows on 11th July 1992 and have two children Baylee and Drew. Charity is the vice-president and co-owner of Kindigit, whereas their daughter Baylee follows her father’s footsteps as she’s working at the family car business.

Career

Surprisingly, Dave Kindig never went to any art school to advance or sharpen his skills. Being a self-taught artist designing cars was his first gig, and through time it has helped him earn a living. However, Dave despised being employed and aiming for the moon; he quit his job in 1999.

With his excellent resume working on high-performance coatings, he began his project with 4000 dollars naming it KindigIt.

Dave Kindig's TV shows include Bitchin' Rides (2014) Beyond Bitchin' Rides (2015) and Best of Top Gear (2019). Bitchin Rides on MotorTrend network began airing on 2nd September 2014. The show features a group of mechanics who make customized cars for their customers. The show became a direct hit and had a marvellous run of seven seasons with 87 episodes, with Kindig reprising his role every season.

Dave Kindig shop location

The shop’s location is in Saltlake City, Utah, in the United States of America. The shop collection boasts of high-end cars that the artist himself has designed. The shop has an open day where interested parties come and survey the vehicles for sale. He also designed Smart Smooth door handles, which are available to the public to purchase from stores and the company’s website.

He also designed Smart Smooth door handles, which are available to the public to purchase from stores and the company’s website. Photo: Frederick M. Brown, gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

If you want to change your ride or style you can check out Dave Kindig cars for sale are listed on his company website page. There are several listed including ’58 Lincoln Continental Maybellene and 09 Hummer H2S Concept. Dave Kindig's door handles are handled by Kyler Bench, Mark Legend Lavery, Drew the designer’s youngest son.

Dave Kindig’s drawings ooze his design skills. In an interview, he stated that,

I can pretty much draw a car just off the top of my head, remembering what it looks like from just studying,

Dave Kindig's shop collection comprises a number of designs and the website has a well-presented gallery for anyone to view.

Dave Kindig net worth

The star is a tough cookie; having risen from the bottom, some would say that he is an entrepreneur of some sort. His annual income adds up to more than $500,000. This comes from his TV show Bitchin’ Rides and his company Kindig-It. With that said, he has an estimated net worth of around $3 million.

The renowned personality David Kindig's net worth continues to rise by the day, and so does his fame. He is well known for his remarkable work of bringing old cars back to life. His work is said to have a hint of magic in it.

