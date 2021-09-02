Riky Rick could not imagine life without his wifey Bianca Naidoo, and he made it known on her birthday

Taking to social media to celebrate his wife, Riky posted a stunning snap of Bianca along with a beautiful caption

Fans were taken aback by Riky’s sweet words and took to the comment section to wish Bianca a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African rapper Riky Rick has so much love and appreciation for his wifey Bianca Naidoo. In celebration of another year on this planet, Riky let the world know how grateful he is for Bianca’s existence.

Rapper Riky Rick is celebrating his wife's birthday and could not be more grateful for her existence. Image: @rikyrickworld.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media on Bianca’s birthday, Riky posted a stunning picture of his wife along with a caption that is sure to give you a heavy case of the feels, reported ZAlebs.

In the caption, Riky thanked his wife for saving his life, a short statement packed with power. Riky does not what where or what he would be without Bianca.

Riky posted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Fans took to the comment section of Riky’s sweet post to wish Bianca a happy birthday. Peeps love to see their favourite rappers getting mushy, Riky’s post to his wifey was respected.

@nainaydoo cooomented on Bianca’s beauty:

“Most beautiful woman on the planet ”

@miss_zondyy wished Bianca a happy birthday:

“She’s so beautiful . Happy birthday B*❤️”

@the_boujee_traveller commented:

“Happy birthday to gorgeous B”

@prettiestgirlinthebuilding spread the love:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Cassper Nyovest draws line on beef with Riky Rick

In other Riky Rick news, Cassper Nyovest told YFM's Banques and Venom that the beef between him and fellow Mzansi artist Riky Rick is a sore spot for him, reported Briefly News.

Being asked about the tension, Cassper told the guys that Riky used to be his brother and that the whole situation is really upsetting.

“The Riky one is very sad because that is my brother. It hurts because I never thought there’d be a day when I don’t speak to Riky. This is what hurts more – I never thought there’d be a day when I don’t want to speak to Riky.”

Even though it hurts to have their relationship the way that it is, Cassper has no intention of resolving it. Cassper has cut ties with Riky and it seems that is how it is going to stay.

"You could be angry and whatever, but I genuinely don’t want to talk to him. I don’t want to solve it. Right now it’s where I am. I don’t think that it’s damaged forever.”

Source: Briefly.co.za