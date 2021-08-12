Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick were once really close and now they have beef that Banques and Venom couldn’t ask about

Speaking on his drama with Riky, Cassper did admit that it upsets him, however, there is no turning back

Cassper admitted that both he and Riky have egos that have gotten in the way and that it is just how it goes in the game

Cassper Nyovest told YFM's Banques and Venom that the beef between him and fellow Mzansi artist Riky Rick is a sore spot for him.

The drama between Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick is a touchy subject that Cass admitted he does not even want to try and resolve. Image: @casspernyovest and @rikyrickworld

Being asked about the tension, Cassper told the guys that Riky used to be his brother and that the whole situation is really upsetting.

“The Riky one is very sad because that is my brother. It hurts because I never thought there’d be a day when I don’t speak to Riky. This is what hurts more – I never thought there’d be a day when I don’t want to speak to Riky.”

Even though it hurts to have their relationship the way that it is, Cassper has no intention of resolving it. Cassper has cut ties with Riky and it seems that is how it is going to stay, as reported by ZAlebs.

"You could be angry and whatever, but I genuinely don’t want to talk to him. I don’t want to solve it. Right now it’s where I am. I don’t think that it’s damaged forever.”

Cassper admitted that a lot of their beef is a result of both his and Riky’s egos and it's unfortunate.

