SSA Denies Allegations That ANC's Xiaomei Havard Could Be a Spy for China

A report published on Wednesday made the allegation that the State Security Agency has allegedly written a report on ANC's Xiaomei Havard

The report alleged that the SSA was concerned that Havard has access to classified information and could be sending it to the Chinese government

The SSA has denied the allegations made in the report and stated that such a report was an attempt to discredit the agency

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - A reputable media publication published an article alleging that the State Security Agency has written a report alleging ANC Member of Parliament Xiaomei Havard is a suspected spy for the Chinese government.

The so-called "leaked" SSA intelligence report accused Havard of potentially sharing highly classified South Africa intel with the Chinese Communist Party, according to SABC News.

ANC's Xiaomei Havard says she is not a spy for the Chinese government. Image: @lungstagangsta

Source: Getty Images

The report published by News24 stated that Havard's access to classified information was concerning and raised red flags. The State Security Agency says such a report does not exist and has distanced itself from any affiliation with the allegations made about Havard.

Zizi Kodwa, deputy minister in the Presidency, issued a statement on Wednesday claiming that the agency is aware of the News24 article and is against the article, which he says is trying to discredit the SSA, according to EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"...the agency disassociates itself from this malicious falsehood perpetuated through the media platform to advance the ulterior motives of discrediting and undermining the integrity of the Agency," wrote Kodwa.

Kodwa went on to say that the relationship between South Africa and China is based on solidarity, trust and human dignity, reaffirming that China remains one of South Africa's integral development partners.

Xiaomei Havard denies being a spy

Havard has come out to defend herself against the allegations that she's a spy. She says the allegations against her are trying to ruin her reputation, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

Havard says they've been people that have been trying to discredit her for the past five years and says she has never been involved in spy activities. She says that she would take legal action to clear her name as she has had enough of the smear campaign against her.

Report exposes controversial Chinese-born ANC MP's criminal past

Briefly News previously reported ANC Member of Parliament Xiaomei Havard's appointment continues to trouble the ruling party.

Now it has emerged that the Chinese-born politician has a dark past and her peers want her to account for them. Details of her criminal record have emerged in a recently-released report which noted that ANC members are calling for Havard to account for her behaviour before the ANC's Integrity Commission.

Sunday World revealed that Havard was convicted of fraud relating to forgery a decade ago in a report released on Tuesday. Havard had been one of over 20 ANC leaders summoned by the committee after serious issues were raised during her vetting.

Source: Briefly.co.za