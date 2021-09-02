Local businesswoman Phidile Msibi is being celebrated by South African social media users for her bravery to start a small business with prize money

The ambitious woman won R2 000 in a radio competition and decided to start selling eggs to her community

The budding businesswoman is based in Vanderbijlpark and her inspiring story is brought to you by @KasiEconomy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@KasiEconomy has published another inspiring story of a woman who recently won R2 000 via a radio competition and made something out of it.

According to the social media post, Msibi sells eggs to her community and her story has attracted many people in Mzansi. It is reported that she bought 30 trays of eggs and within three days, they were all sold.

Based in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal area, @SwitzP is hailed for her ambitious approach and many people are already willing to support her.

“Phindile Msibi won R2 000 from a radio competition and she used the money to start selling eggs. She bought 30 trays of eggs and within 3 days they were sold out.”

Phindile Msibi started selling eggs after winning R2000. Image: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@IamErnesto90 said:

“Congratulations... Where are you stocking your eggs and for how much?”

@OPhindileMsibi said:

“Thank you very much for sharing my story.”

@Nkanyis4227 said:

“One day you must own the farm and become not just the seller but the supplier as well. Congratulations.”

@NathiMHlanga5 said:

“How much do you sell them for and where are you situated?”

@Xolile_Mthembu said:

“Smart lady.”

@Thelma_Thulo said:

“More competitions of this nature should be held.”

Lady uses R350 grant to start a small business, now makes R400 daily

In a related story, Briefly News reported that big business moves almost always start small. A Limpopo woman knows this very well, having started her ever-growing muffin business when she lost her job during the worst parts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mavis Maluleka decided she might venture into entrepreneurship even though she only receives R350 monthly from her government grant. The determined young woman put together what little she had and started selling muffins at R10 a pop in her own community.

Today, her small investment has paid off as she now makes R400 on an average day. The hustler is definitely proving no matter your circumstances, hard work can always effect positive change. Mzansi was definitely inspired by the change-maker.

Source: Briefly.co.za