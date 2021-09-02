"Selfish": Thembinkosi Lorch Slams His Orlando Pirates Teammates

Thembinkosi Lorch has opened up about what's currently taking place in the Orlando Pirates camp recently

Lorch believes that his teammates are no longer playing the Pirates way and this is making them very "selfish"

Apart from that, Thembinkosi Lorch has been facing a lot of injury issues and hasn't been playing much any more

Thembinkosi Lorch from Orlando Pirates has made an open and stunning revelation about the team's current position.

Last season, Orlando Pirates ended their long title drought by winning the MTN8,but they were unable to build on that success and eventually had a disappointing season. Even though they had signed a few players, it didn't help and they didn't make an impact.

Thembinkosi Lorch was speaking about the current situation at the club and said that most players are currently playing for themselves. He added that they don't want to see others shine in their roles, according to The South African.

“I’ll be honest, I think nowadays the players only play for themselves. You don’t want to see someone else shine," said Thembinkosi Lorch to PiratesTV.

“When was the last time you saw Pirates scoring a tap-in? Someone else passing it for someone to score a tap-in? I think everyone plays for themselves now.”

Thembinkosi Lorch has an ongoing injury problem

Thembinkosi Lorch has been hampered by injuries in recent years. Last season, the former PSL Player of the Season was forced to miss almost 15 games due to injuries.

After missing the first three games of the season due to a shoulder injury, he is yet to play for the Buccaneers this season. Since joining the Buccaneers from Maluti FET college in2015, Thembinkosi Lorch has scored 28 goals and added 22 assists.

