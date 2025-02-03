Kabza De Small couldn't hide his humiliation when the equipment malfunctioned during his set

The DJ/ producer was all out of ideas and appeared nervous in front of a rowdy Kenyan crowd

While Mzansi fans were as confused as Kabza at the ordeal, Kenyan supporters had a good laugh

A technical glitch at DJ Shimza's event left Kabza De Small and his fans in silence. Images: kabelomotha_, shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Poor Kabza De Small was humiliated when the sound abruptly cut during his performance in Kenya.

Kabza De Small's set cut short

Amapiano sensation, Kabza De Small, was recently booked to perform at DJ Shimza's Kunye festival in Kenya, but things didn't quite go as planned.

The Imithandazo hitmaker was left helpless and humiliated when the music stopped during his set, leaving him and a crowd of supporters in silence for what may have felt like an eternity.

The sound abruptly cut during Kabza De Small's performance in Kenya. Image: kabelomotha_.

In a clip shared by Muluvi, Papta can be seen briefly speaking to his manager before anxiously lighting a cigarette to calm himself, all while looking confused and nervous as the crowd chanted against the Kenyan president, William Ruto:

"Ruto must go, Ruto must go!"

This wouldn't be the first time Kabza's set was faced with technical glitches. But sadly, he wasn't able to remedy the situation:

Here's what netizens said about Kabza De Small's video

South Africans were confused and pitied Papta:

BTLittler posted:

"Finding yourself in the middle of a toy toy just like that."

Donavane__sello alleged:

"This was a planned and a clear sabotage of Kabza."

ncobyle laughed:

"LMFAO! Shame man, he probably doesn’t even know who Ruto is."

Menezschuur wrote:

"Poor lad thought he was the one who must go."

Meanwhile, others had a good laugh at how the crowd was acting:

prince_keli said:

"Kenyans are just cut from a different cloth."

Phil8703 was stunned:

"The hatred Kenyans have for their president."

