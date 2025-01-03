Kabza De Small impressed his legions of fans after he showcased his sound fixing abilities

The Amapiano superstar Kabza De Small was a trending topic when a video of him acting swiftly to fix the problem went viral

Fans and other stars like Sizwe Dhlomo said Kabza De Small is a perfectionist and that he loves his craft

South African Amapiano star Kabza De Small went viral for fixing a DJ sound. Image: @kabelomotha

It takes a certain level of skill to operate the decks. While Kabza De Small does it with ease, he also knows how to act swiftly when the sound is offkey.

Kabza puts sound engineering skills to the test

Social media users were impressed by Kabza De Small's video, in which he operated the sound system to fix the problem.

The award-winning Kabza Chant star was said to be the only DJ who could do this while he was busy at work.

@TheYanosUpdate posted the video on X.

Mzansi reacts to Kabza's sound fixing skills

People noticed that not many DJs are capable of doing such, saying Kabza is truly passionate about his craft.

@SagewaseSouthAh remarked:

"That’s because he is a real DJ and does not need to do it like some DJs that are about AZZ and no talent."

@DwayneKakarot responded:

"It’s his sound. He does that even at Pianohub every now and then."

@baubakg95 replied:

"When you finally get the opportunity to do what you love, he's the living testimony."

@NkosiTheWise shared:

"Kabza loves what he is doing. He is not in this for fame or money but he really loves music. Music is himm and he is music."

@john_sukazi said:

"He is very talented and passionate about his craft to be able to do that during a set. Even to notice that the sound is not good is."

@NkosanaDM74 hailed:

"Any good DJ will detect any distortion in sound and fix it. The sound from the bass bins wasn't well balanced."

Kabza De Small meets Skomota for the 1st time

In a previous report from Briefly News, the King of Amapiano Kabza De Small and social media dancer Skomota, met for the first time at a gig.

People noticed the mutual respect the men displayed for each other, with Kabza embracing Skomota. However, some people joked, saying Skomota wanted to kiss Kabza.

