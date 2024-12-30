King of Amapiano Kabza De Small had a young interaction with social media dancer Skomota

Social media users were left swooning at the amount of mutual respect the men displayed for each other

However, even the King of Amapiano is not immune to social media hate, as some people made jokes about his link up with Skomota

Kabza De Small and Skomota met for the first time at a gig. Image: @Kabelomotha, @skomota

Source: Instagram

It is not every day that Skomota gets love online. His recent meet-up with Kabza De Small warmed hearts.

Kabza De Small and Skomota link up in Limpopo

Skomota and Kabza De Small greeted and hugged each other at a mutual gig they were booked at. The Amapiano DJ and social media dancer were at the Makarapa Day in Limpopo, and they shared a moment which was caught on camera and trended on X (Twitter.)

@TheYanosUpdate posted the video online.

Jokes come flying after video of Kabza and Skomota goes viral

Netizens made jokes after seeing the video, with some people saying Skomota almost kissed Kabza De Small. This is because Skomota is known for kissing women at almost all the venues he parties at.

SirDeepen joked:

"Kabza thinking😅 "I hope he doesn't kiss me, I don't trust this one "

@shaz___m said:

"Skomota wanted to kiss Kabza."

@ndlovus31 claimed:

"Skomota is no joke, and the sooner people get this, the better!"

@Ndlombango stated:

"Kabza wasn’t ready for that hug. It caught him by surprise."

@bravolli1234 shared:

"One thing about Skomota hug is it is genuine. This guy's love is unmatched."

@FabAluwani joked:

"Kabza nearly got a kiss."

@TalentNyonie replied:

"I love seeing the very normal Skomota that greeting had respect."

@CT_MSportsFan stated:

"Now you will see how successful Kabza will be in 2025 for showing love to our legendary Skomota."

@ChansaLamba stated:

"It’s difficult to hate on Skomota. He has genuine love ❤️ for people."

