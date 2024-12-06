South African music producer Kabza De Small has gone viral recently after a video of him dancing

Kabza De Small joined the popular Amapiano song Biri Marung and did his rendition of the song

Although fans appreciated his efforts, some said he could not have every talent as he is an award-winning producer

Kabza De Small dances to 'Biri Marung' on X. Image: @kabelomotha

Kabza De Small dancing has SA excited

Amapiano music producer Kabza De Small did the Biri Marung dance challenge, and Mzansi showed him love. The popular Amapiano song has taken social media by storm.

Mr Pilato, Tebogo G Mashego, and Ego Slimflow delivered us this fire tune, which features Focalistic, Scotts Maphuma, DJ Maphorisa, Sje Konka, and CowBoii.

Controversial celebrity blogger @MusaKhawula posted the video of Kabza De Small dancing and ignited a massive debate.

SA reacts to Kabza De Small's dancing

Peeps poked fun at Kabza De Small, saying he could double up as a dancer if he really wanted to.

@Ndaba_2025 joked:

"People who can dance are giving us short, deadly moves; they’re very selfish. Man, you can dance, so just dance."

@MemeCIC said:

"The guy can double as a dancer."

@Ro_Henny_ cried:

"As long as he’s having fun 😭"

@incontroZA stated:

"The perks of being an Amapiano star, you just move a bit and it's on."

@LFCRofhiwa__4 shared:

"You can’t have every talent man, he’s a great music producer and an above average DJ. Definitely not a dancer."

@_Thembalihle_ stated:

"Kanti naye he can dance 🔥"

@NtshepyK questioned:

"Why is Kabza wearing that animal leather like bracelet? Is it a tradition?"

@Astrum816557 shared:

"Always carrying either alcohol or cigarette with this young man."

@dj.capp joked:

"LOL, nah. My man's can work magic behind the decks but he is definitely not a dancer."

Nkosazana Daughter does Biri Marung dance challenge

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter joined the many celebrities who did the Biri Marung dance challenge.

Musa Khawula shared a video of the singer doing the dance challenge on social media. The video of Nkosazana Daughter doing the Biri Marung challenge left people scratching their heads.

