Social media users raved over DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi, after she shared their latest snap on Instagram

While some were mesmerised by her enchanting beauty, some people were not enthused by her look ,saying she looked like an actress

Mzansi peeps had a field day with Gugu Khathi's latest photo saying she looked like Sophie Ndaba

Gugu Khathi's themed look has SA talking

The wife of famous DJ Tira, Gugu Khathi, had tongues wagging following her latest look. Khathi and Tira attended the I Am a Woman of Influence event, which was hosted by fashion designer Rich Mnisi at Mea Culpa.

"Lessons from 2024. Embrace your individuality—it’s your superpower! Shine bright, be unique, and let your true self inspire the world!" Khathi exclaimed.

Gugu Khathi stuck to the rock themes and spoke about the story behind it.

"This year’s bold ROCK theme at Mea Culpa in Sandton delivered an unforgettable blend of fashion, music, and purpose, supporting the incredible Sun Gardens Hospice for this year. Let’s celebrate individuality and make a difference!"

Fans poke fun at Gugu Khathi for looking like Sophie Ndaba

Reacting to Musa Khawula's post on X, @Mathobelasbongs, joked and said it was not Gugu, it was instead Sophie Ndaba.

Mzansi all joined in and mocked Gugu:

@AceRawkus joked:

"Nope, that is her cousin uSophie News."

@ElFenomenoNenz stated:

"New Horizons, always explore them."

@TalentNyonie joked:

"I am pretty sure that's Sophie Ndaba."

@ChrisEcxel102 stated:

"I almost thought it was Queen Moroka."

@lindy_goba asked:

"Why are there so many people in just one person?"

@MaHlomukaY joked:

"This is Khabonina and Sophie all in one person, lol."

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi celebrate wedding anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira penned a sweet message to his wife, Gugu Khathi, after they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. This marked a significant milestone in their union as they tied the knot in 2013.

Social media users hailed them as inspirational, highlighting their commitment to one another and their family while they had minimal drama.

