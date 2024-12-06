Faith Nketsi and Sky Njilo Celebrate Festive Season, Decorate Christmas Tree in Matching Outfits
- South African socialite Faith Nketsi and her daughter Sky Njilo said the festive season is their favourite time of the year
- The reality TV star and her daughter wore matching outfits in a cute video where they decorated their Christmas tree
- Mzansi peeps were left swooning at how Faith Nketsi is such an adoring mother, saying she makes motherhood look good
The festive season is upon us, and our favourite Mzansi celebrities are already celebrating with their families. Faith Nketsi was the latest celeb to ring in the season.
How Faith and her daughter welcomed the festive season
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi and her beautiful daughter Sky Njilo are in the festive mood. Dressed in matching outfits, they posted a cute video where they decorated their white Christmas tree.
Faith Nketsi declared the festive season as their favourite time of the year.
"Our absolute favourite time of the year," Faith Nketsi said.
Fans were left swooning at how Faith Nketsi has mastered motherhood and is an adoring mother. The blog page @MDNnewss shared the video on X.
Mzansi peeps gave Faith her flowers
Netizens noted how awesome Faith Nketsi is as a mother, and they congratulated her.
@BabyPana23 praised:
"One thing no one can take away from her is that she’s a great mother."
@BarbNika0316 gushed:
"She's doing an amazing job, Sky is such a beautiful-happy child."
@Melo_Malebo lauded:
"Faith is killing this motherhood thingy , she’s looking so content and is always radiating. Her baby is the luckiest."
phumela,shongo raved:
"Sky brought the side of you that is just beautiful to watch 😍"
mbally_siwe' gushed:
"One thing about Faith nkosi yam 😍 a whole family girl, the mom role is top-tier."
lerato precious shared:
"For those who are still yet to have kids, may God bless you with kids that matches your energy the way Sky's energy matches Faith's energy 🥺😍 it's so beautiful."
Lamiez and Khuli decorate family Christmas tree
In more Christmas cheers from Briefly News, Lamiez Holworthy and her husband, Khuli Chana, decorated their family Christmas tree.
Lamiez posted a reel of them decorating their tree on her Instagram page, preparing for the festive cheers.
