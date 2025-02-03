Global site navigation

“Unpacking My Groceries”: SA Gent Shares What He Eats As Broke Fast-Food Restaurant Worker
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A young South African gent working for one of the most famous fast-food restaurants shared his groceries 
  • The chap from Delft, Cape Town shared his unpacking routine right after coming back from the supermarket 
  • Social media users were proud of the young man's hustle and shared messages in a thread of 733 comments 

A young chap started his journey after matric working at a fast-food restaurant and documented his experience.

SA comforts gent working at fast-food restaurant
A Mzansi chap shared what he eats as a fast-food restaurant worker. Image: @nimrod_kmz
Source: TikTok

The chap countlessly shared his gratitude for landing the job on his social media platform in a viral video.

SA gent shares what he eats as broke fast-food restaurant worker 

A young South African gent from Cape Town intrigued his followers by sharing bits and pieces of his real life on TikTok. There are many ways for one to show up on social media.

People could document their work-life, promote their business or share advice whether it’s relationship or fashion-related. The young man, Nimrod from Delft shares his interesting journey after matric.

The chap secured a job at KFC where he rotates his responsibilities. The gent recently shares what he eats as a “broke KFC worker” after buying his monthly groceries from Shoprite:

“What I eat as a broke KFC worker. Small groceries. Part two of unpacking my groceries is coming.”

Nimrod himself three plastics with:

  • Vegetables
  • Dairy
  • Bread
  • Sauces
  • Spices
  • Snacks
  • Drinks
  • Coffee 
  • Cold meat
  • Toiletries
  • Detergents 

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent’s monthly groceries clip in viral TikTok

Social media users were proud of the man’s efforts and shared messages with him in the comments:

SA proud of one chap's hustle
A young man from Cape Town shared a grocery haul. Image: @nimrod_kmz
Source: TikTok

@PeeKay🦁🇱🇸❤️ applauded the man:

“You have your own place, got a job, and you’re able to buy groceries. My brother that's a win!”

@Lebo Chidi wrote:

“Being able to buy your own toiletries and food without asking anyone dear you’re not broke, you are blessed.”

@keabetswemaluka said:

“My brother please remove 'broke'. Don't criticize your journey.”

@liyema_b245 said:

“Never call yourself broke sir. We are all here to support you.”

@Ghost Hlubi commented:

“Keep pushing bro and do not ever call yourself broke everybody starts somewhere.”

