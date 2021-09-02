The Jacob Zuma Foundation has slammed the National Prosecuting Authority for wanting Zuma to be examined by their own doctor

The foundation stated that the request was insulting to the military doctors who have experience in treating heads of state

They have defended Zuma's decision to refuse a medical examination from an NPA-appointed doctor

DURBAN - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has come out in support of former President Jacob Zuma after he refused to undertake a medical evaluation by a doctor assigned by the National Prosecuting Authority.

The foundation says the medical report compiled by Zuma's military doctors is the only medical report that will be presented to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to substantiate his state of health, according to a report by IOL.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says his military doctors' medical report is sufficient to prove the state of his health. Images: Rajesh Janital & Issouf Sanogo

Zuma's doctors have been treating him since 1999, according to Mzwanele Manyi of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, and the medical report they presented to the NPA was sufficient, therefore there was no need for a second opinion.

Manyi stated that the NPA's bid to have Zuma examined by an independent doctor indicated that the state is second-guessing doctors who have previously been in charge of the health of heads of state, according to News24.

The foundation stated on Twitter that it was prepared for the September 9 and 10 dates put in place by Judge Piet Koen for all parties to return to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to debate Zuma's health and fitness to stand trial at his arms deal corruption trial.

Jacob Zuma Foundation says fundraising for legal fees Is going well

Briefly News previously reported that donations towards former President Jacob Zuma legal fees seems to be going well, according to the Jacob Zuma Foundation. The foundation has thanked South Africans who have already made contributions towards the fundraising.

Spokesperson for the foundation Mzwanele Manyi told TimesLIVE that the fundraising campaign, which kicked off last week, is going very well. However, Manyi stated that he is not at liberty to disclose exactly how much has been contributed to Zuma's account so far.

The foundation thanked Zuma's loyal supporters for helping Zuma cover his extensive fees. The foundation also encouraged Zuma's avid supporters to continue donating, stating that every single amount contributed counts and no amount is too small, according to The South African.

