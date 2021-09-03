Yebooo: Capitec Bank Employee Busts a Dance Move in Epic Video, SA Reacts

A Capitec Bank worker seen doing his thing on the dancefloor is a serious hit among many social media users in South Africa

Posted by@Jah_Vinny_23 on Twitter, the clip shows one guy in a happy mood as he welcomed the spring season and says goodbye to the cold winter months

Some people are saying the guy, who is joined by a colleague, is unprofessional but some hope the service is also good as the dancing

A video of a Capitec Bank staffer killing it on the dance floor has found its way to the internet. The guy is seen wearing his uniform and he is still at work but he seems to be a happy chap.

The viral video found its path in the digital community through Twitter user @Jah_Vinny_23, who wished his followers a happy Spring Day.

The clip has attracted various reactions but one can tell that South Africans are seriously tired of the cold winter months and are looking forward to sunny days.

A Capitec Bank worker is a hit on social media. Image: @Jah_Vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@McKenzieSA said:

“Incompetence runs through our veins as black people. It's second nature at this point.”

@Boocraze said:

“What you personally need is to stop idolising whiteness and equating it to success. Relax bafo, it's not that serious.”

@Jah_Vinny_23 said:

“Haha eisan how unfortunate we don’t who he is.”

@TK0075 said:

“Capitec employees. This video might be troublesome as it shows the real view of the bank from inside... I suggest you watch what you post coz cyber is in SA now.”

@MS_Sam said:

“It was posted 7:24 in the morning though, which I believe it's before work starts, I don't see anything wrong with employees enjoying themselves before starting work. But ke you are right, this could be blown out of proportion by Twitter people.”

@Kagiso Nkabini said:

“Very stressful but with the right environment (colleagues and managers) and a positive attitude you'll make it work.”

@Iam_Kardas said:

“Happy Spring. Happy new month. Good morning, skeem.”

@papi4229 said:

“I hope the service is also that good.”

@EconProducer said:

“Lmao never...they are always angry bruh. I am going to show them this video if they give me shit.”

@JerryVanLamola said:

“Me continuing with my duties while others are having fun.”

