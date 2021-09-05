Bryan Dodien: Juventus Youngster Tragically Dies After Battle With Cancer

Juventus youth midfielder Bryan Dodien has died following a battle with cancer

Juventus have been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of promising midfielder, Bryan Dodien, following a battle with cancer.

Bryan is understood to have been diagnosed with the ailment in 2012 when he was aged just 12.

Mirror UK reports he lost his battle on Saturday, September 4, at the age of 17.

Man United star, Paul Pogba, with who Bryan enjoyed a close relationship with has since taken to social media to pay an emotional tribute to him.

Pogba described Bryan's death as "the saddest of news" as he sent his heartfelt condolences to his "close ones."

"The saddest of news. My thoughts and prayers are with all of your close ones," the United ace said.

"Losing a loved one is never easy but I'll never forget you. RIP Bryan, you will be missed," he added.

Pogba's strong bond with Bryan dates back to the Frenchman's days with Juventus.

So strong their relationship was that the World Cup-winning midfielder dedicated a goal to Bryan at one time after netting in a Turin derby.

At the time, the United ace showed a shirt with a solidarity message for Bryan saying: "Bryan I am with you."

He went on to invite the youngster into the Juventus dressing room in 2016 when they won the Series A title.

According to SunSport, Bryan was in the middle of three years of treatment and was given the all-clear just before the Christmas of 2018.

His recovery saw him re-registered in the youth team, an incredible accomplishment that saw Pogba congratulate him in a heartwarming video.

