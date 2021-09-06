Nando’s ‘Scamandla’ Advert Has Mzansi Laughing Out Loud: “Nailed It Again”

Nando's SA has Mzansi laughing after heading online to share its latest TV ad

Their spicy commercial is throwing some serious shade at local 'scammers', including former President Jacob Zuma and his infamous relationship with the Gupta brothers

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the buzzing internet commercial

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nando's SA has once again impressed Mzansi with the company's incredible ability to produce absolutely hilarious TV advertisements. This time, the spicy chicken franchise threw shots at all the infamous 'scammers' of SA and the satirical re-enactments had Mzansi in stitches.

Nando’s SA has Mzansi laughing with yet another hilarious commercial. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Heading to YouTube, Nando's South Africa broadcast the TV ad to the world.

The politically charged commercial took place at a Saxonwold home. Places at a grand old table were reserved for 'Ubaba' and 'Ajaj, Atul & Rajesh', a clear nod to former President Jacob Zuma and his scandalous relationship with the Gupta Brothers.

"It’s just digital vibes at every corner. Khipha R49 nje for our new Prego & Chips, and avoid being taken for a ride. Scamandla!" the clip was captioned.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The hysterical advert had Mzansi laughing. Many people marvelled at the creativity and the intelligent humour of the entire production.

Check out some of the comments below:

God said:

"uBaba is missing because he's in jail LMAO. Nando's never misses."

Kikiyu Sergum said:

"Wow… this is the best representation of Parliament I have ever seen. Accurate portrayals, stunning visuals and realistic premise. Award-winning stuff."

For GOOGLE To TRACK said:

"Nando's' creative marketing and ad executives are GENIUSES at trolling. Wouldn't fly in the US. Don't know if they use the same approach in the other countries they have branches in, though. Love it!"

Michael Dibakwane said:

"Thanks for including those badass security guards. They deserve a break, I don't like prego but I will buy it just nje."

Nathan Jena said:

"Sneaky cameo at the end. Well-played Nando's... well played."

Yemu - Voix Chanson said:

"I don't even eat meat... But Nando's I keep coming back for the ads!!!"

April Smith said:

"Nailed it again."

“Bathong”: Nando's delivers spicy response to a lady about store openings

In related news from the spicy chicken franchise, Briefly News previously reported that social media account holder @Viwe Dlamini has sparked a funny reaction from Nando's after posing a question to the chain restaurant.

The stunning woman decided to ask the food outlet why they open at 10am and the response is causing a stir among South Africans.

In their immediate response on Twitter, the company said they have to ensure their chicken gets beauty sleep to properly marinate, suggesting they cannot just open before 10am.

The response from Nando's reads:

“Bathong, what in the Kay Yarms are you expecting? Your faves need more time to marinate in beauty sleep.”

Check out some of the reactions to the funny exchange from social media users:

@matomeNody said:

“Bathong @NandosSA, we must meet for lunch.”

@Maveve_Lef said:

“I'd like to meet the @NandosSA creative team.”

@Mandissa Nkosi said:

“Lol not Kay catching strays while she’s minding her own business.”

@SabelweSihleN said:

“Hhayi abakuyeke, you are the best admin there was, is, and forever will be.”

@Katso_Baby said:

“NandosSA and the humour are just on another level.”

@Nosipho3427 said:

“Kay Yarms.”

@SCMojela said:

“In other words, why does @NandosSA open the same time as alcohol outlets?”

@IamKhumbudzo said:

“That's my struggle... my babalas only wants Nando's mild chicken with extra sauce... but having to wait till 10am hurts every time.”

Source: Briefly.co.za