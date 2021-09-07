Prince Kaybee finally got to meet the awesome female artist he worked with from Kenya, Pauline Wendo, aka Polaris

Taking to social media, Kaybee posted a clip of him and Polaris setting the stage on fire at a recent gig

Fans love the fact that Kaybee and Polaris got together to perform their lit track Umenitosha and made it known in the comment section of his post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Prince Kaybee has been on that female empowerment vibe and he recently finally met another lit lady he’s been hyping. This is the content people love to see.

Prince Kaybee was recently in Kenya on tour as restrictions on travel and attending events lifted. He finally got to meet and perform with Polaris. Image: @polarispauline and @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Having connected with a dope female artist from Kenya on social media, Kaybee made the effort to meet her. Kenyan singer Pauline Wendo, aka Polaris, had Kaybee hooked when he heard her vocals back in 2020, reported TimesLIVE.

Taking to social media, Kaybee let his fans know that he finally got to meet Polaris. Kaybee shared a clip of them dominating a live performance, a moment Kaybee had been waiting a long time for.

Kaybee posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kaybee had Polaris feature on the song Umenitosha (Visualizer), which Kaybee put on his latest album, Fourth Republic.

Seeing Kaybee’s post, fans took to the comment section to let Kaybee know how awesome it is that they got together. Peeps wish they were there to have witnessed the litness.

@Matt_Muchi commented in awe:

“Eiiish... I wish I was there when that beat dropped, cos my spirit done left my body just watching this...! #KenyaToTheWorld”

@Tatiza_Fs applauded:

“Let's appreciate @PrinceKaybee_SA manje, give him his flowers while he's alive...”

@mr_ekudi loves this track:

@FanKaybee showed appreciation:

Prince Kaybee outs Cassper for being cheap with boxing match contract

Prince Kaybee revealed the reason why the boxing match between himself and Cassper Nyovest has not happened. According to Kaybee, Cassper offered him a measly R350 000 for it and that was simply too little, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media, Prince Kaybee spilt all the tea. He posted:

“But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if it's for free, let's meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it, I want 2.5 million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is.”

Source: Briefly.co.za