Cristiano Ronaldo has been referred to as football’s greatest of all time according to a leading mathematics professor

Dr Tom Crawford of the prestigious Oxford University has delivered a GOAT index along with sports platform LiveScore

Following seven criteria by the findings, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo was given 100 percent rating

A leading mathematics professor at the prestigious Oxford University Dr Tom Crawford, in conjunction with LiveScore, has come up with football's Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) index, SPORTbible.

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a 100 percent score in a list which has other legends like Ferenc Puskas, Pele, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo de Lima as well as rival Lionel Messi.

Cristiano is believed to be one of the greatest footballers of all-time and according to the algorithm created by the professor, the Man Utd striker stands out.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal. Photo: Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

GiveMeSport reports that following seven criteria used by the prof, it is evident that 36-year-old former Real Madrid goal poacher CR7 is the best.

The first two criteria are the club goals and titles while international goals and titles follow suit, before Ballon d'Or titles, individual honours and milestones and then 'Z-factor' seasons.

The final one refers to seasons on the pitch where player’s performed significantly ahead of others from five seasons.

In club career, Ronaldo has 674 goals to his name having featured in 897 matches across different competitions, but his eternal rival Lionel Messi is ahead of him in terms of less games scoring 683 times in 811 matches.

In terms of club trophies, the Barcelona legend is ahead again with 35 to Ronaldo’s 30, although CR7 has an extra Champions League win and league trophies in three countries.

On the international scene, the Portuguese is way ahead of his eternal rival after brace against Ireland takes him to 111 goals for his country, to Messi's 76.

Both have won their continents main competition, with Ronaldo winning Euro 2016 and Argentina winning the Copa America earlier this summer to help Messi break his duck.

