Minnie and her bestie celebrated Beyoncé's 40th birthday by getting together and recreating one of the popstar's iconic looks

This comes as no surprise since Mrs Jones and her girl squad have been quite vocal about their undying love for the Bootylicious singer

The media personality took to social media to share her proud look and followers, including local celebs, came rushing with praise for how she absolutely nailed the look

Minnie Dlamini Jones celebrated Beyoncé's 40th birthday by recreating one of the Grammy Award-winner's iconic look along with her best friend. The lovable presenter decided on a jewelled pink two-piece number topped with blonde hair, throwing it back to Queen Bey's Destiny's Child days.

Minnie Dlamini Jones recreated an iconic Beyoncé look to celebrate her 40th birthday. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The Beyhive is a worldwide Beyoncé fan group and it is no secret that Mrs Jones and her girlfriends are die-hard Bey stans. Minnie's friends even made her a life-sized cardboard cutout of Mrs Carter for her 30th birthday.

According to OKMzansi, the mother made sure to tick every box there was when recreating this look, all the way down to her flat tummy.

Mzansi celebs took to her comments to praise Minnie for absolutely slaying the look.

@Lasizwe commented:

"You nailed shem!!! Hands-down!!"

And @melzinbala added:

"International Slay Mama."

Her toned stomach did not go to waste with @ludwe_gilman commenting:

"Haibo, where is your waist?"

Source: Briefly.co.za