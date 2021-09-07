New North West Premier Bushy Maape To Prioritise Employment, Service Delivery

Bushy Maape, the newly-elected Premier in the North West province, has made a series of promises as he assumes the hot seat

Bushy Maape, the newly-elected Premier in the North West province, has made a series of promises as he assumes the hot seat following an easy victory over the Democratic Alliance (DA).

During his acceptance speech at the provincial legislature in Mahikeng, Maape was clear and decisive in his promise of service delivery and job creation.

Newly elected North West Premier Bushy Maape has made several promises, including service delivery, job creation and a fight against GBV, as he takes office. Image: Boitumelo Tshehle.

SABC News reported Maape was elected with 21 votes from African National Congress (ANC) members, while his DA contender, Winston Rabotapi, received only five votes.

Last week, he was sworn in as a member of the North West legislature in a private ceremony, closed off to the media, per News24.

Rampant fight to be waged against GBV

“We, as the collective, will not disappoint you as the [ANC] that has assigned us the responsibility. We will not disappoint the people of the North West," said Maape, who also committed to fighting corruption and gender-based violence (GBV).

"We are committed to fighting poverty and inequality. We commit to combat GBV wherever it rears its stubborn and ugly head. Together, we will form a strong force against corruption."

Reports on the ground suggest that Maape's swearing-in was delayed after his predecessor Job Mokgoro demanded an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa before stepping down.

Mokgoro resigns as Premier after Maape's nomination

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that Mokgoro reportedly met with Ramaphosa on the heels of his resignation on Wednesday, 25 August.

Mokgoro was anticipated to step down after the ANC's Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) nominated Maape to replace him.

Mokgoro, according to EWN, did not suppress his disappointment on how the matter was handled, having served as Premier for three years.

eNCA reported that Mokgoro maintained that he has been trying to root out corruption within the province. He said he "took the road less travelled" and looked to make the needs of citizens the priority over other interests.

