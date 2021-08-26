Job Mokgoro Resigns as North West Premier After Bushy Maape's Nomination

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has resigned from his position after reportedly meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa

Mokgoro served in his position for three years but was subsequently pushed out by the ANC's interim provincial leadership, who nominated Bushy Maape to take his position over

Mokgoro's words after his resignation revealed that he was not happy to leave the position and reports state that he had been butting heads with the IPC for a while

Job Mokgoro has resigned. The now ex-North West Premier reportedly met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 25 August. Mokgoro was anticipated to step down after the African National Congress' (ANC) Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) nominated someone else to replace him.

Job Mokgoro has resigned from the position of Premier of the North West. Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The leadership nominated Bushy Maape as Premier-elect a week ago. Mokgoro, according to EWN, did not suppress his disappointment on how the matter was handled. He served as the North West's Premier for three years.

The report continued by explaining that there had allegedly been resistance from Mokgoro's side and he'd been butting heads with the IPC for more than a year. eNCA reported that Mokgoro maintained that he has been trying to root corruption out within the North West.

Mokgoro stated that he 'took the road less travelled' and looked to make the needs of citizens the priority over other interests.

