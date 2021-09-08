The latest GDP figures released have prompted the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) to call for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa

The newly released Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reveals a rise of 1.2% during the second quarter of 2021, according to information released by Statistics South Africa

Statistics South Africa reported an unemployment increase of 34.4% with the younger generation contributing to the majority of the rise

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been requested to step down from the position of President of South Africa by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) under the basis of the newly released Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The latest GDP figures indicate an increase of 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 based on data by Statistics South Africa.

The newly released data indicates a rise in overall unemployment to 34.4% with the younger generations making up the majority of the increase. SAFTU General-Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi predicts a further increase in unemployment if adaptions are not implemented to the government economic policies.

According to reports by SABC News, the latest rise in the GDP stems from transport, communication and agriculture, along with personalised services and the accommodation industries.

A prior report by eNCA revealed that this is not the first time SAFTU has made demands. At the beginning of the year, they requested that Ramaphosa appear before the State Capture Commission.

The expected presidential address may potentially ease restrictions

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is predicted to give a national statement after a coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting in a few days.

Speculations around the presidential address point towards the permitted number of people at gatherings raising from 50 to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors. Additionally, off-site alcohol sales are predicted to be allowed from Monday to Friday until 6pm while on-site sales extend until 10pm along with curfew being adjusted to 11pm to 4am.

Further speculations suggest that the government will look into the utilisation of incentives as a method to motivate people to get vaccinated while simultaneously utilising vaccination records in order to reward those who have already been vaccinated.

Source: Briefly.co.za