Covid19 Booster Shots for Those Who Received the J&J Jab Could Start by October

Johnson & Johnson is currently talking about initiating a booster shot trial in South Africa soon

The study, according to co-lead investigator of the Sisonke study, Glenda Gray, said the trial can begin around October ahead of the fourth wave

Affluent pharmaceutical companies throughout the pandemic have used South Africa as the staging ground for vaccine trials

Discussions are ongoing within Johnson & Johnson following the success of the Sisonke study, which saw about 500 000 frontline healthcare workers receiving their jab. This is about a booster shot trial being conducted in South Africa.

Co-lead investigator of the study Glenda Gray revealed that it could possibly start in October and would include the healthcare workers who received the J&J vaccine during the initial study.

Covid19 booster shots could start in October for those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

SA is not foreign territory for pharmaceutical companies as vaccine trials have been conducted by Pfizer, Novavax, J&J as well as AstraZeneca. The trial comes on the tail end of the third wave but a fourth wave was expected to occur during the December festive season.

Gray said the feasibility of a boost was being discussed between J&J and the National Health Department as they would like to start in October ahead of the impending fourth resurgence of Covid19 infections.

According to News24, more affluent nations have begun administering booster shots in a bid to combat waning immunity and increase the antibody count in those who have already received vaccine doses.

A report by BusinessTech revealed that the rate of infection was significantly hampered by the J&J vaccines, according to the latest data that was revealed by Gray regarding the Sisonke trial.

Expected presidential address may potentially ease restrictions

In other news about Covid19, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is predicted to give a national statement after a coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting.

Speculations around the presidential address point towards the permitted number of people at gatherings raising from 50 to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors.

Additionally, many believe that off-site alcohol sales are predicted to be allowed from Monday to Friday until 6pm while onsite sales extend until 10pm along with curfew being adjusted to 11pm to 4am.

Further speculations suggest that the government will look into the utilisation of incentives as a method to motivate people to get vaccinated while simultaneously utilising vaccination records in order to reward those who have already been vaccinated.

