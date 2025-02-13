A group of friends left South Africans in positive spirits after singing some gospel songs on a beach

The squad can be seen sitting on a beach in front of a table of empty plates, rejoicing in the vibes

Netizens across the country loved the display of holiness and many wished they had as talented friends

A man and his friends were singing their hearts out at a beach with many netizens wishing they could join. Images: solethu_qwesha

South Africans can be deeply spiritual, and a group of friends singing some gospel songs at a beach showed how passionate people can be about their beliefs. Netizens couldn't get enough of the vocal talent on display with many wishing they could join along.

The spirit is in the air

TikToker solethu_qwesha shared the clip showing many friends having a lovely lunch on a beach. Several empty plates can be seen sprawled about as one of the people sitting starts to break out in song. A chorus of passionate voices starts to fill the air as each person starts singing along.

Watch the harmonious video below:

Gospel in the veins

A closer look at solethu_qwesha shows that the group has a knack for singing together. Several videos show similar faces gathering and singing their hearts out. Some clips show the group singing outside a restaurant and another shows them together on stage accompanied by a band.

South Africans adored the clip, wishing their friends could sing together like this group does.

Read the comments below:

@Nonhle said:

"These are the surroundings I want."

@ThapeloWilliams67 mentioned:

"Is it too late to ask God for friends who can sing 🤣 None of mine can."

@PhindileKhozaMabon commented:

"I’m Tsonga ne but there’s just something about Zulu gospel songs 😭😭😭🔥"

@💟dellytodz💟 posted:

"I need friends who understand worship 🙏😭"

@winnie stated:

"You all deserve to join the joyous celebration choir, because of your voice 🎊"

@SuzLa said:

"How I see myself singing like this🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Modimo deprived me yaz."

@simphiwe mentioned:

"❤️❤️oh hle may recognise you guys❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I love the spirit I watch this video 5 time I'm touch 🔥"

