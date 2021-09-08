“Ubaba”: Siphiwe Tshabalala Shares Sweet Snaps, Spends Time with His Kids

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is having a good time with his children and that becomes clear through photos on social media

Tshabalala shared two stunning pictures as he spent quality moments with his little ones and the former Bafana Bafana star is praised for being a good father

The Mzansi football legend is still without a club after recently parting ways with AmaZulu, who are participating in the DStv Premiership

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is definitely a good father to his children. That is evident after the dreadlocked legend shared two images in which he is spotted spending quality time with his little ones.

Shabba nicely captioned the photos and seems to enjoy having to play and guide the children during his spare time at home. The Bafana Bafana legend is still without a club after leaving the Durban-based AmaZulu, who are campaigning in the DStv Premiership.

Tshabalala captioned his images:

“Ubaba nezingane zakhe (A father with his kids).”

Football legend Siphiwe Tshabalala is enjoying time as a father.

@Samkehtdk said:

“Kuthi Mshengu la.”

@Maudi_ZA said:

“Nice one boy.”

@SabataMasoka said:

“Kwakuhle.”

@VictorMthaaMarawa said:

“Beautiful, bless you.”

@JabulaniMashoai said:

“Ntho tsemonate.”

@ToyileOwen said:

“Love it legend 14.”

@Ntombifuthimswane said:

“Ubaba, nengane nomzukulu wakhe pakithi.”

@Dalu_Musa said:

“Easy Shabba.”

@Mzsa_Ben34 said:

“They are so fortunate to have a good dad like you.”

@KelebogileMasiba said:

“Congratulations my brother.”

Source: Briefly.co.za