Shimza Claims Mzansi Hip Hop Is Dead: "We Don't Have Hip Hop Cats Anymore"

Opinionated Afrohouse star DJ Shimza believes that the South African hip-hop scene is dead at the moment

The musician urged the hip-hop community to pull up their socks if they want to take the genre back to the days when it ruled the airwaves

Shimza was chatting to 5FM presenter and hip-hop DJ Ms Cosmo when he claimed that the genre is dead

Afrohouse DJ Shimza has claimed that South African hip-hop is dead. The star was speaking to radio personality and hip-hop DJ Ms Cosmo recently.

The musician urged Ms Cosmo and the South African hip-hop community to pull up their socks because the once-popular genre "is at the bottom" currently.

Shimza claimed that Mzansi hip hop is dead. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Shimza told an astonished Ms Cosmo:

"Hip-hop died a long time ago in South Africa,"he said according to ZAlebs.

Shimza shared that he doesn't hate hip-hop. He said he usually books hip-hop acts during his One Man Show events. The star said Blxckie and AKA are the only artists who are currently doing well when it comes to the genre.

Some social media users agreed with Shimza. Check out some of their comments below:

@NombusoTheZulu said:

"Dj Shimza is right, though..."

@TheEazyEd commented:

"Very right!. Hip Hop is dead....we don't have hip hop cats anymore."

Shimza ignites heated Gqom and Afrohouse debate

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Afrohouse DJ Shimza sparked a heated debate on social media recently when he claimed Dlala Thukzin's Phuze Remix belongs to Afrohouse music.

The people of Durban claimed that Thukzin has been a Gqom DJ and producer for years while some Amapiano fans argued that his new banger belongs to the yanos because it features Sir Trill and late Mpura - who both have dropped some dope yanos tunes.

According to TshisaLIVE, Shimza took to Twitter a few days ago and didn't mince his words when he claimed the hot tune belongs to the Afrohouse genre. Shimza said:

"We claiming this song as Afrohouse, let’s not argue!"

Source: Briefly.co.za