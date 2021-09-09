“In SAPS We Trust”: SA Police Welcome 11 Members to Elite Special Task Force

South African Police Service has announced an addition of new 11 members who will serve in a specialised unit

SAPS took to social media to announce the new elite task force police members, fresh from a two-year intensive training period

According to a statement on social media platforms, the men in blue say the new team members will be received by Lieutenant General Michael Mohlala

The South African Police Force has beefed up their ranks after welcoming 11 special taskforce operatives. The 11 officers will join the organisation’s elite unit, as per a media release from the men in blue.

SAPS took to various social media channels to announce the developments, saying the group is expected to be welcomed by the Divisional Commissioner for Visible Policing and Operations, Lieutenant General Michael Mohlala.

Checking out the posts on Facebook and Twitter, the crime-fighting body says Mohlala will also monitor the new officers after undergoing an intense 24-month special task force training programme. SAPS announced on Facebook:

“Today, the South African Police Service (SAPS) will welcome 11 Special Task Force Operatives (STF) to join the organisation’s elite unit. The cohorts will stand on parade at the SAPS Tshwane Academy where they will be received and welcomed by the Divisional Commissioner for Visible Policing and Operations, Lieutenant General Michael Mohlala.

"The Divisional Commissioner will acknowledge the 11 as having undergone and successfully completed the 35th two-year Special Task Force (STF) Selection Training Programme.

"Also standing on parade will be an additional 10 STF members who will receive their Operators Badges after undergoing a two-year probation period, during which they were already serving as members of the elite unit."

@NhlanhlaXulu4 said:

“What is their mandate?”

@MatlhariB said:

“Deal with CIT heists, armed robberies & car hijackings, incl gangs or present & clear/imminent threat to National Security requiring civilian assistance without SANDF.”

@Tchabeli said:

“In SAPS we trust. I sleep like a baby because of you.”

@KeMonna Mositho said:

“It was not necessary to inform people about the SAPS operation. This post is a real exposure to SAPS.”

@Siphiwo Mnyanzeli said:

“All I can say well-done majita. Let me leave the politics to politicians. I give the credit where it's due.”

@SDibusiso Danti said:

“I have less of what they are trained to do. Why not divert such expertise to now hijacking, political killings and taxi violence. We saw their work eNgcobo very effective in saving our justice system costs.”

@Zisto Ngcobo said:

“Congrats to you all members. Keep flying the SA flag high ensuring that all citizens of the republic are safe.”

@Tsepo Wamonareng said:

“I said it yesterday... Nobody deserves to know how many special operatives we have!!!! You're giving away crucial information that may pose a threat to our sovereignty. We just had a failed insurrection a few months ago. You can't be reckless about such intel, Admin.”

@Jaco Mienie said:

“Well done to all. Thank you for your service. Be safe... all the best forward.”

@Rebaone Masonke said:

“It has been a dream of mine to join the unit, not sure how many times I have applied... But never got any response.”

@Bongani Govuzela said:

“Highly skilled, highly motivated, one of the best teams in the world, that's why only a few have a privilege of wearing the badge. Good luck boys."

SAPS pays tribute to female criminologist with 27 years of experience for Women's Month

Still on police stories, Briefly News reported that as part of their celebration of Women's Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is continuing to pay tribute to women in the police force.

Their latest recipient is Lt Col Myburg, a female criminologist who helps the police put offenders behind bars. She is the only trainer profiler in the police and has been involved in more than 70 serial murder cases and 90 serial assault cases.

Myburg helps officers investigate crimes by advising through crime scene analysis, analysis of behavioural patterns, offender profiling, interviewing of victims, witnesses and suspects, as well as conducting risk assessments.

She also assists parole boards in compiling violent risk assessment reports on offenders who are serving life sentences and who are eligible for parole, to determine what level of risk they pose to society.

