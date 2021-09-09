Halala, 'Uzalo', star, Baby Cele, gets herself, brand new set of wheels

Veteran Mzansi actress Baby Cele has spoiled herself with a brand new luxurious vehicle

The Uzalo star's daughter Yolisa Cele took to Instagram and posted a snap of her mother posing next to the car

Baby recently returned to the popular SABC 1 telenovela to continue playing her role of Gabisile after her exit a few months back

Uzalo actress Baby Cele has bought herself a brand new whip. The star, who portrays the role of Gabisile in the SABC 1 telenovela, spent her cash on the luxurious car recently.

'Uzalo' star Baby Cele got herself a brand new set of wheels. Image: @babescele2

Source: Instagram

The veteran thespian's eldest daughter Yolisa posted a snap of her mom receiving her set of new wheels from a car dealership. Yolisa shared the snap of her excited mom next to the car wrapped with a big red ribbon on her Instagram Stories recently. According to OkMzansi, Baby's new vehicle is a Ford SUV.

'Uzalo' star Baby Cele posing next to her car. Image: @yolisaceleofficial, @babescele2

Source: Instagram

Baby returned to Uzalo in August to continue playing her role of Gabisile. She left the show a few months back but her return has excited a lot of the viewers of the show.

She is one of the stars who left the show and had to be called back because of pressure from the viewers of the soapie. Khaya Dladla, aka GC, and TK Dlamini, aka Mastermind, also returned to Uzalo recently but only appeared in a few episodes.

