Covid19 Vaccine Trial for Children Begins on Friday: Sinovac

China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine will soon start the third clinical trial of its Covid19 vaccination for children and adolescents

The aim is to vaccinate 2 000 children between the ages of six months and 17 years old starting from Friday, 10 September

The trials will occur in a number of research areas within South Africa with the first child set to receive their vaccine on Friday

From Friday, Sinovac Biotech will begin the third clinical trial of its Covid19 vaccine for children. At the moment, South Africa does not have any approved vaccines for children. Numolux, a company that is allowed to send out Sinovac in SA, 2 000 children aged between six months and 17 years old will be participating in the trial.

The trials will be disseminated in various research areas within South Africa. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has conditionally approved Sinovac. The set circumstances incorporate safety data updates on the regular and that it only be administered to adults from 18 to 59.

Sinovac will be starting a trial on children in South Africa. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

BusinessTech reported that the study will assess the safety of the CoronaVac and immunogenicity on both adolescents and children. The first child to receive the vaccine will be administered by healthcare professionals at MeCRU Research Unit at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

A report by News24 stated that the children participating in the vaccine trial will be given two doses of vaccine or placebo 28 days apart. The assessments on efficacy will incorporate observations for any symptoms that a Covid19 like.

Another analysis will be conducted when they have at least 47 cases of the virus reported.

Covid19 booster shots for those who received the J&J jab could start by October

Previously, Briefly News reported that discussions are ongoing within Johnson & Johnson following the success of the Sisonke study, which saw about 500 000 frontline healthcare workers receiving their jab. This is about a booster shot trial being conducted in South Africa.

Co-lead investigator of the study Glenda Gray revealed that it could possibly start in October and would include the healthcare workers who received the J&J vaccine during the initial study.

SA is not foreign territory for pharmaceutical companies as vaccine trials have been conducted by Pfizer, Novavax, J&J as well as AstraZeneca. The trial comes on the tail end of the third wave but a fourth wave was expected to occur during the December festive season.

