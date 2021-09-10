Moshe Ndiki’s cute godson Qhawe just turned five and he cannot believe that the years have flown by so fast

Taking to social media to celebrate his lil man, Moshe shared some sweet snaps, letting the world know how much Qhawe means to him

Fans love the fact that Moshe is so involved in Qhawe’s life and took to the comment section to let him know it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Mzansi TV presenter and actor Moshe Ndiki takes his role as godfather pretty seriously. His godson just turned a year older and Moshe cannot believe how time has flown.

Award-winning TV presenter and actor Moshe Ndiki is a proud godfather. He penned a lengthy heart-warming letter as he celebrated his son. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to gush over his little prince, Moshe posted the cutest pictures of Qhawe, who he refers to as his 'son', wishing him the happiest birthday, reported ZAlebs.

Moshe feels extremely blessed to have been a part of Qhawe’s life these past five years and he cannot wait for the next 50. Although Moshe could not be with Qhawe on his actual birthday, he did take him out on the weekend for some quality godfather-godson fun.

“Wish I was there with you guys but ke work. We did have a day on Saturday out though with our chip fangs and all.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Moshe posted:

Fans just love seeing Moshe and his boy. They flooded the comment section with birthday wishes, letting Moshe know what an absolute cutie Qhawe is!

@spitchnzawumbi commented:

“First pic is such a meme. Happy Happy Birthday ku Nondoda ☺️”

@bulelwaso, the gogo, thanked Moshe for being the best:

“Thank you so much @moshendiki for being a present dad to my grandson ❤️❤️❤️”

@phumzy62 beamed:

“Happy birthday to the baby boy, siyabulela baby mama ongana drama.”

@princessshumi cannot believe how time has flown:

‘Time flies uQhawe is 5 yrs already. Happy birthday boy boy ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki serve bae goals in matching outfits

Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala have Mzansi gushing over the cuteness that is their love, reported Briefly News. These two have been through a lot but no one can deny the strength of their bond.

Taking to social media with a sweet winter bae cuddle snap, Phelo dedicated his #ManCrushMonday post to Moshe. Wearing matchy pink and lilac tracksuits, Moshe and Phelo dished out #BaeGoals with this picture.

Fans took to the comment section of Phelo’s post to let him know how much they love their love and how happy they are for their happiness. @AboshNayo is living for these tracksuits:

“I also want the tracksuit guys...”

@thatorula commented on how quiet it has been on the Moshe-Phelo front and he is glad:

“These two are quiet. Keeping things private. No longer trending.”

Source: Briefly.co.za