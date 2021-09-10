The first South African children part of the trials for the Sinovac Covid 19 vaccine received their first jabs on Friday

A total of 2 000 children will form part of the trials in South Africa at seven sites including, Germiston, Newtown, Brits, Bellville and Paarl

On social media, the reception was underwhelming as some South Africans expressed their fears around it, while others said it reeked of a political ploy

In a groundbreaking development, the first children part of the trials for the Sinovac Covid 19 vaccine in South Africa received their first jabs at the Sefako Makgatho University in GaRankuwa.

Sinovac is conducting the first paediatric Phase 3 Covid 19 trials in the country, News24 reported on Friday.

The first children part of the trials for the Sinovac Covid 19 vaccine in South Africa received their first jabs at the Sefako Makgatho University in GaRankuwa. Image: IMF/James Oatway.

The vaccine has already been administered to about 40 million children in China, according to Gang Zeng, a medical director for clinical research affiliated with Sinovac.

Zeng said the children are from the ages of three to 17. The global trial will enrol 14 000 participants between these ages in countries including Chile, the Philippines and Malaysia, said a report by BusinessTech.

2 000 children in South Africa to participate

The sites where the vaccine will be trialled on 2 000 children in South Africa will be Germiston, Newtown, Sandton and Sefako Makgatho University in Gauteng, Brits in the North West, and Bellville and Paarl in the Western Cape.

Briefly News understands participants will have two doses of the vaccines or a placebo 28 days apart administered to them.

Assessments on the efficacy of the vaccine will include monitoring for Covid-19-like symptoms and laboratory confirmation of infections.

Response to Sinovac trials underwhelming

On social media, the reception to the trials was underwhelming as some South Africans expressed their fears around it while others said it reeked of a political ploy.

Briefly News went down the comments to bring readers the reactions to the news.

@IamKimton said:

"Why wasn't the trials done in Sandton or in these expensive private schools?"

@Arkangelkratos expressed:

"I never got Covid in this whole Covid debacle. Got my first Covid shot Monday, sick as a dog."

@MissKerry04 offered:

"Yoh Goodluck to them then."

@RWfinanceadvice added:

"They obviously don't understand the meaning of "safe" anymore!!!!"

@Mavuthel71 ventured:

"It's all about trials kanti?"

@gaddafi_che lamented:

"Bafa bantwana bamaAfrika."

@CalminAndrew declared:

"Trials hey, after you lied to the public that the vaccines are safe."

Source: Briefly.co.za