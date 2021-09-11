Cops Bust Suspects With r1 Million in Counterfeit Cash After Car Chase

Police officers have arrested two suspects aged 48 and 56 in possession of R1 million in counterfeit cash

The officers made the arrest when the suspects attempted to flee from the police

Social media users took to the SAPS Facebook post to share their thoughts on the arrest

Member of the Gauteng Highway Patrol successfully arrested two suspects aged 48 and 56 in possession of almost R1 million in counterfeit cash.

The officers were conducting a routine patrol on Modderfontein Road when they noticed a suspicious Toyota Hilux bakkie.

When the suspects realised that the police had noticed them they sped off resulting in the cops taking chase.

After a short car chase, the suspects were intercepted and once the car was searched bags of fake R200 notes were found.

Social media users took to the comment section of the SAPS Facebook post to react to the news of the arrest

Nkitsing Wa Ga Maropola:

"If it was not fake notes it was going to be a bonus for your members."

Khorombi Godfree Thama:

"I don't understand why you had to arrest them. The government must hire them. This is the kind of skilled people we need in South Africa. "

Neo Nandipha Mashiyi:

"Saw some guy here on Facebook selling R2000 fake money for R300."

Gary Purdon:

"No respect for the government system at all. It's like the doff leading the doff!! You create famine and hunger amongst your people and then arrest them because they can't afford to survive, hence they turn to crime. What do you expect you tw*ts."

