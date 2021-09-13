DA leader Mmusi Maimane has headed online to shade President Cyril Ramaphosa for 'copying' his style

According to Maimane, the shirt Ramaphosa rocked at last nights State of The Nation address was definitely inspired by him

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to Maimane's cheeky remarks

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has social media users laughing after hilariously suggesting that President Cyril Ramaphosa stole his drip. Maimane made the comments following Ramaphosa's Nation Address last night.

Mmusi Maimane has shaded President Cyril Ramaphosa for jacking his style. Mzansi could not help but laughing at the petty dispute. Images: Getty

The President can be seen wearing a black-and-white floral print shirt which other notable leaders like Nelson Mandela and Maimane have sported before. Team SA's 2021 Olympic uniform even bears a resemblance to the now-infamous shirt.

Heading online, @MmusiMaimane had this to say about the 'who wore it best' incident:

"Now I can’t wear my favourite shirt any more. Ramaphosa is biting."

Social media users headed to the comments section, reacting to the spicy comments. Many people laughed at Maimane, saying he stole Mandela's drip first.

Other thought he should be flattered that the President was 'copying' his style. Check out some of the reactions below:

@RanjeniM said:

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery."

@i_speakit said:

"It's the national uniform for losers bro."

@mboma29617767 said:

"You have the same taste!!! Hopefully not in woman... ngoba if so, yoooh!!!"

@MrpatPatman said:

"Drip is forever."

@Xolani_khabazel said:

"Madiba religion uniform."

@ISHMAEL_SETATI said:

"Cupcake wore it better."

