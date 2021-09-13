Nakato Honorata is celebrating her quintuplets' third birthday

The woman resulted to the IVF method of conceiving after struggling for 20 years to get a child

IVF is a method of assisted reproduction where a woman's egg is fertilised in a lab and placed inside her womb to develop

For 20 years, Nakato Honorata struggled to conceive, but nothing happened, but the woman never gave up.

Rodney, Raymond, Rowena, Rhoda and Racheal. Photo: Faridah Nakazibwe.

In a recent report by NTV, Mwasuze Mutya Honorata told Faridah Nakazibwe that she finally conceived through an assisted method called In vitro fertilization (IVF).

IVF is a medical procedure where an egg is removed from a woman's body, fertilised and returned to her body to grow and develop.

Five out of six eggs survived

To increase her chances of getting pregnant, the doctor suggested they put six eggs in the hope that one or two of them would survive. However, all of them survived except one, so she ended up with five children!

The mom was pregnant; her doctors advised her to halt her teaching job and stay home. The weight of the pregnancy was too much; she could not perform house chores or even bathe herself.

The elated Ugandan mom is now celebrating her kids' third birthday, in what, to her, seems like a dream come true.

Sold land to afford treatment

She says she even did not have enough money for the treatment, but because she wanted to be a mother so badly, she ended up selling her land to afford it. Now she has three girls and two boys named Rodney, Raymond, Rowena, Rhoda and Racheal.

Spending big bucks on school uniform

A Kenyan mom of quadruplets, Divinar Joseph, said that she spends R5.4k on school uniforms.

Speaking to Briefly News' Hillary Lisimba, Divinar disclosed that, initially, she had chosen to homeschool the children as it was cheaper when considering fees and transport for all of them.

The mother of five added that she would like to encourage those feeling overwhelmed with school expenses to keep hope alive and look to the small blessings to find the meaning in one's circumstances.

