Nkandla Residents Eagerly Awaiting the Return of Jacob Zuma Following Release

Residents of Nkandla await the return of former president Jacob Zuma after his recent release from prison on the basis of medical parole with plans of celebrations

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation are adamant that Zuma's medical parole release needs to be in accordance with the law so that there is no assumption that Zuma has received special treatment

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has requested the court to review the ruling by Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser behind Zuma's medical parole release

Followers of Jacob Zuma, the former president of South Africa, are expected to host a welcoming celebration at his home in Nkandla after his release from prison due to medical parole.

Talks around the upcoming celebration arise as the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation hold steadfast on the notion that Zuma’s release on medical parole needs to be Constitutionally sound as to not give the impression that the former president has received any form of special treatment.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has decided to appeal the matter of Zuma's medical release by approaching the court with a request for a review on the decision around Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser's permitting of Zuma's parole.

As it stands it is currently unclear when Zuma will be arriving at his home in Nkandla, according to IOL. Following reports by SundayWorld, the quiet village of Nkandla has since received an influx of visitors as news of Zuma's release spreads.

Jessie Duarte Weighs in on Zuma's medical parole, different situation to Schabir Shaik

Previously, Briefly News reported that Jessie Duarte, the ANC's deputy secretary-general does not believe that we can liken Schabir Shaik's release on medical parole to former president Jacob Zuma's release.

Shaik, who was once Zuma's financial advisor received medical parole in March 2009 because he was said to have been terminally ill. However, the once 'close to death' prisoner was photographed out and about looking healthy and enjoying outings and playing golf, according to The South African.

Zuma's recent release has been under scrutiny by various people in South Africa, with some unable to look past Shaik's scandal. This is not the case for Duarte and the ANC.

Speaking at a press conference, Duarte put aside the assertions that Zuma would follow in the shoes of his former advisor. In fact, she stated that we cannot make the assumption that Zuma is not as sick as he is said to be, according to The Citizen.

