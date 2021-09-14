Salba Remains Perplexed about the Level 2 Restrictions on Alcohol Sales

Salba has praised Government's implementation of the revised Level 2 restrictions, stating that the adaption is a necessary step towards the recovery of alcohol-dependent establishments

The South African Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) has commended Government's decision to extend the curfew until 11pm as well as the increase in the number of people permitted at gatherings. The association believes the changes are a welcomed step towards the recovery of bars, restaurants and tavern businesses.

Salba expressed concerns surrounding the extension of off-site alcohol consumption sales on Saturdays and Sundays as Salba chairperson Sibani Mngadi feels that Government has not given a valid reason for the extension.

Mngadi expressed that the association was worrisome of the potentially inevitable expansion of the illicit alcohol trade due to the implemented restrictions on alcohol sales consequently putting additional pressure on legal establishments.

Following reports by The Citizen, the restriction of alcohol sales has had a significantly negative impact on unemployment as many establishments halted sales on account of the four alcohol bans that have been implemented since the beginning of lockdown.

Wines of South Africa expressed their displeasure as they feel the restriction on alcohol is irrational, according to a report by eNCA.

