Matric Finals Start Date Amended to Avoid Clashes with Elections

The Department of Education has consulted with teachers unions and governing bodies to move the date of the NSC exams

Grade 12s will now be writing their NSC exams starting from 27 and 28 October rather than in November, as previously planned

The above also allows for eligible students to go out and cast their votes on 1 November during the local government elections

The Basic Education Department has decided to bring the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams as it was supposedly going to clash with the local government elections. Grade 12s were supposed to start writing three different papers on 1 November.

Now, matrics will be writing from 27 and 28 October, according to the Education Department. The news follows a meeting that was hosted by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga and other MECs on Wednesday, 15 September.

The matric final exams have been moved from November to October to cater for the local government elections. Image: Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma

Source: Getty Images

Elijah Mhlanga, the education department spokesperson, said in a statement that the changes will allow for 18 and older students to be able to vote, according to News24.

SABC News reported that Mhlanga went on to say that various consultations with stakeholders, teacher unions and governing bodies were held before the decision to move the exams was made. He then explained that grade 12s are just five weeks away from starting their finals and therefore it was imperative to choose an adequate and inclusive timetable.

Songezo Songi Sibutha said:

"Well done to the CEM and the minister, I was crossing fingers thinking that these sessions were to be put after 07 Dec."

South African Learners Command - SALC wrote:

"The SALC rejects this and will request the Minister of COGTA to proclaim the date of the Local Government Elections earlier than the 1st of November so as to provide Learners with the weekend of the 30th and 31st to prepare for their exams properly."

Source: Briefly.co.za