“Rands or Naira”: Saffas Really Stunned by a Fridge Costing R76 000

An expensive fridge has caught the attention of many social media users who are sharing their hilarious comments

The big double door fridge is seen on social media as it is displayed at one of the big retail stores in Mzansi but the price is too high

According to the social media account holder, he hopes one day he can have money and call the electric appliance “cheap”

The South African online family is still in disbelief as they look at a photo of a fridge that costs R76 000. The double door fridge is displayed at one of the biggest shops in Mzansi.

It seems @Tsheko2020 is hopeful that one day he calls it cheap but some of his followers are not convinced that it’s necessary to buy such an expensive appliance.

Looking at the reactions, some hilariously joked that those who don’t have such fridges must not be allowed to open them. At the same time, some social networkers are of the view that this expensive appliance should be also able to produce all the food such as fresh milk and meat.

The guy wrote on his page:

“Also wish to say this is cheap one day.”

An expensive fridge has left Mansi in disbelief. image: @Tsheko2020/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@BhekiM007 said:

“Okay I understand now you knock and it opens and bye-bye it closes.”

@BigBoTamane said:

“Don't worry bafo...one day is one day...all we need to do is sibambe enye imoto yemali yabo....”

@CedricPascal6 said:

“Does it work without electricity?”

@MafungwasheK said:

“Is it creating its own meat and yoghurt drinks etc after paying that much.”

@CrocLegendary said:

“How about I get a second-hand Polo Vivo...?”

@KingMeloe said:

“Ngithemba ukuthi legenge ephuza lana...inawo lama fridge... otherwise kungamele bashiswe straight.”

@Ronapsh said:

“Does it come fully packed?”

@MokhonoanaSimmy said:

“Apparently you can borrow meat and veggies then pay later...”

@TTKebinee said:

