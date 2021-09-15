South Africans have taken to social media to share their frustrations about the Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa

Many believe that Kodwa is not fit to be part of the intelligence department because he has not given answers about the unrest

Other fellow South Africans feel that President Cyril Ramaphosa should reshuffle the cabinet again and remove Kodwa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans are still waiting to find out who are the individuals that ignited the violent protests and failed insurrection that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July.

Many took to social media to share their frustrations with the Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa for his failure to update the country on the progress of those who have been arrested.

South Africans are not happy with Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa for his handling of the unrest investigations. Image: Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

In addition to being frustrated by the lack of information coming from the State Security Agency, South Africans have lost faith in Kodwa's ability to occupy the position he has.

They also feel that Kodwa has not been adequately addressing the murders of three women who killed in KwaZulu-Natal in what is believed to be political killings.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Kodwa recently visited Inanda along with Police Minister Bheki Cele to assure the community that political killings will no longer happen, reports The South African.

Kodwa told community members that the attacks were merely intimidation tactics to disrupt the upcoming local government elections but he let community members know that elections will go ahead without problems.

He further assured community members that the unrest that took place in July will not happen again, reports EWN.

South Africans talk about Zizi Kodwa on social media

Here's what South Africans had to say about Zizi Kodwa and his handling of the unrest and killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

@AldrinSampear said:

"Deputy Minister of State Security in the Presidency Zizi Kodwa can’t say whether any of the 18 people arrested for the July “failed insurrection” is the mastermind. “The courts will have to decide” who the mastermind is. #SAfmBTH"

@Malekate2 said:

"With Zizi Kodwa at the helm of our secret service, SA is in trouble. Leaderless"

@TKJim5 said:

"Never trust Zizi Kodwa, that man keeps on contradicting himself. Yesterday he couldn't answer a simple question from Aldrin Sampear. He come across as a liar."

@Moss_Papa_TK said:

"Waste of air time talking to @zizikodwa about anything that has to do with the word intelligence because that is a complete oxymoron."

Phoenix Massacre victims commemoration monument reportedly in the works

Briefly News previously reported that the victims of the Phoenix massacre in July will soon be commemorated. That is the word on the ground after KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced it on Tuesday.

Zikalala was speaking during a peace march from Phoenix in the north of Durban to the neighbouring Bhambhayi township, SABC News reported.

Reports circulated widely that the attacks that took place in Phoenix during the widespread unrest and looting were racially motivated.

However, in the aftermath of the terrible events, and while impacted families battle to find closure, various initiatives have been launched in hopes of quelling the tensions and promoting reconciliation.

Source: Briefly.co.za