ANC Salaries: Staff Still Not Paid While Ruling Party Battles Crippling Debt

The ruling party has once again failed to pay its staffers their monthly salaries due to financial issues

The ANC's staff representative reportedly said that it was difficult for employees to work for the party if they were not being compensated for their hard work

More reports revealed that the ANC is in over R200 million worth of debt with R100 million being owed to the South African Revenue Services

The African National Congress's staff representative stated that it was not possible for staffers to help with work if their salaries were still not paid. Across the country, around 247 employees have not been paid.

Mvusi Mdlala, the representative, stated that in the Western Cape 14 employees, six regional secretaries and one coordinator for the province have yet to receive their monthly pay. Reports state that the employees were allegedly promised that their pay would come in last week but it still has not happened.

The African National Congress has still not paid the salaries of over 200 of its members. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

An anonymous employee spoke with IOL and revealed that a letter mailed to the party's general manager stated that the ruling party would not be able to pay wages and hoped that they would soon be in a position to do so.

The employee who did not want to be named stated that the ANC was withholding their labour as people have bills to pay. Mdlala reiterated that staff were not paid and revealed that they had not received their July or August pay.

A report by Daily Maverick revealed that the ruling part is in debt. Over R200 million worth of debt with R100 million being owed to SARS. The party is also heading into the third month of not being able to pay their employees.

Candidate dispute deadline set by the ruling party has been missed

Previously, Briefly News reported that the ruling party has reportedly skipped its own time limit to fix its councillor candidate disputes which have been crippled by infighting with the addition of those who are currently working in councils rejecting the request to leave their positions thus letting go of their livelihoods.

The news follows the ANC's race against the clock to elude dodging an additional opportunity to submit candidates to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ahead of the local government elections.

Every province in Mzansi has had trouble with finalising disputes. Some have prepared for the distant future as their complaints are anticipated to stay as a problem even after the local government elections have concluded.

