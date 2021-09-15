Benni McCarthy's video is circulating on social media and it is not looking very good for the AmaZulu head coach

Seemingly after being provoked, McCarthy had some harsh words for SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo

Mzansi social media users reacted to the video and many think that coach Benni was provoked, which explains his reaction

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy is currently trending on social media after footage showed him calling Kaitano Tembo out. Tembo is the coach of SuperSport United and was on the receiving end of Benni McCarthy's harsh comments.

SuperSport United and AmaZulu played to a frustrating goalless draw and tempers were high. It seems as though Tembo said something offensive to McCarthy, resulting in him getting upset and even going as far as calling him broke.

The coach said some harsh things in the video as match officials tried to restrain him from going any further. He also received a yellow card for his behaviour.

Mzansi had a lot to say about the trending video. Check out some of the reactions from social media users below:

@BonganiMnisi17 said:

"One thing I know is Benni doesn't just say things unless you really pissed him off."

@Jmolema2 commented:

"I am a fan of Benni since he was playing soccer until he became a coach he doesn't like to be pushed and be disrespected and soccer is an emotional sport after the game you shake hands and you go home."

@OfficialHeadboy said:

"Problem is one when they provoke @bennimccarthy17 it is never caught on camera but Benni’s responses get caught on camera. Benni was clearly provoked and I also wouldn’t turn another cheek."

Benni McCarthy was not happy with Kaitano Tembo and let him know his thoughts. Image: @FARPostZA

Source: Twitter

Benni McCarthy frustrated as AmaZulu get off to slow start

Briefly News previously reported that after huffing and puffing to another goalless draw against SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership match in Durban on Tuesday night, AmaZulu are still without a win this season.

After their incredible run to second place last season, a lot is expected of the Durban side this season. However, their start has been concerning, and its fans are beginning to raise suspicions about the campaign's lacklustre start.

Usuthu, as the host team is nicknamed, got off to a better start than their opponents but were unable to make much progress upfront. Despite the hosts' unique entrances into the Matsatsantsa box, the hosts' prospects were slim according to The Citizen.

Source: Briefly.co.za