Talented paint artist Ennock Mlangeni has done it again after displaying a beautifully drawn portrait on social media

The young artist, Ennock, says all he wants to do is to introduce himself to the local market and art lovers

Many people feel they already know him after seeing a portrait he painted on a fridge as Briefly news previously reported

Ennock Mlangeni is fast becoming an internet sensation in South Africa after sharing yet another portrait done on a wall.

Mlangeni is receiving all the positive messages from many social media users all over Mzansi and Briefly News naturally headed to the comments section to pick up a few reactions.

This is the man that Briefly News recently covered as he was busy with a child’s portrait on a fridge. Mlangeni wrote on his Twitter page:

“I was created to create. My name is Ennock Mlangeni, you don't know me yet. Let me paint you my story.”

Ennock Mlangeni is making his mark in the arts sector. Image: @Ennockmart/Twitter

The post reads:

@Tshepy_Dec said:

“Amazing work bro! You should consider jumping into the NFT space, God bless.”

@Its_The_Steez said:

“Awe bro I like your work it's dope, so much would you charge me for a 6×3 metre long wall?”

@Injayam_Ustix said:

“Should create an NFT with your work they sell at the higher cost.”

@Rathebe_Mamello said:

“You doing a good job bro.”

@Mpoome09 said:

“I'm getting to know you and I must say I fall in love each time.”

@Montjam44 said:

“Keep it up bro your work looks great.”

@Vuyelwa6226 said:

“I love your work.”

@Mrs_Kefilwe said:

“We already know you.”

“This is so cool:” Mzansi impressed by a local artist's stunning portrait on a fridge

In another related article, Briefly News published that a young artist, Ennock Mlangeni, is receiving praise on social media after displaying his finest work through a portrait.

The guy says he is based in Belgium and recently received a call to strut his stuff in a client’s house. The man posing with his stunning work on Twitter is celebrated by many social networkers. Mlangeni has also pleaded with the digital community to give him a chance to introduce his works.

Enock reveals that a client invited him to draw a child’s portrait on a double door fridge. As a visual artist, he says he previously exhibited his work in Europe.

He wrote on his page: “Did a mural a few weeks back for my client, today he called me back to do his kid's portraits on his fridge. My name is Ennock Mlangeni. You Don't Know Me Yet, Let me paint you my story.”

