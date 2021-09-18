Not My Type: Keyboard Sandals Turn Heads Online but Not All Want to Window Shop

A fashion-inspired person has headed online to display their newly bought sandals of choice – keyboard sandals

The strange design choice had Twitter users wondering what in the Ctrl+Alt+Del they were seeing

Belgian fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg once said, "style is something each of us already has, all we need to do is find it". And while that may be true, others have taken this notion to quite an extreme.

This is the case for one fashion-inspired person who has headed online to display their newly bought sandals of choice – keyboard sandals, which no doubt had followers on Twitter wondering what in the Ctrl+Alt+Del they were seeing.

But a user of the microblogging platform @jah_vinny_23 felt confident enough to pose the question, keen to find out what others thought of the unconventional fashion item.

The tweet read:

"What do you guys think of my dope sandals I bought today?"

The sandals are an exact replica of the peripheral input device used to bring readers this story. There was a massive reaction to it as the post attracted nearly 400 likes.

Enthusiastic Saffas place their orders

Briefly News took a shortcut into the comments section to bring readers all the interesting reactions.

@Rathipa_Rampedi ventured:

"Do you shut down after taking the sandaks off?"

@Brighton0982 wrote:

"Can I type my assignment on my way to campus?"

@edgerlufuno added:

"Imagine walking in a mall while your steps keep saying 'Ctrl+Alt+Del'."

@tshwarelomoleke motioned:

"I bet they type qwerty while you walk."

@asongkalye_do said:

"You causing computer errors every time you walk."

