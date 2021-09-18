Katharina and Elisabeth Lindinger, have broken the Guinness World Record for the shortest living twins

The twin sisters were measured on January 25, 2021, and were found to be 128 cm (4 ft 2 in)

They said they applied for the record to bring a smile to the face and hope to the heart of as many people as possible

Katharina and Elisabeth Lindinger, both 27 years old and from Germany, have broken the Guinness World Record - 2022, for the shortest living twins.

Shortest female twins World record-holders Katharina and Elisabeth. Photo: Guinness World Records.

Source: UGC

According to the Guinness World Records report, the twin sisters measure an average of 128 cm (4 ft 2 in), as verified on 25 January 2021.

Katharina and Elisabeth speak

The two said they applied for the record to bring a smile to the face and hope to the heart of as many people as possible.

"Our family was surprised at first. But it encouraged us in our decision to attempt the world record. Our family supports the idea of giving others courage through the title," they said.

They added that they hope that their record title will encourage inclusivity.

They also believe that by releasing this record, they will be able to stimulate more open discussions about their height.

According to the twins, this record will help encourage open conversations about their height.

"We’d be happy if the world understood and had the courage to ask us everything about our short stature. This gives us the chance to reduce our greatest disability - the prejudices in the minds of others."

Meet one of the shortest families in the world putting smiles on people’s faces

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the alleged shortest family in India, the Chaudhary family, has continued to put smiles on people's faces despite the challenges they face as a result of their stature.

They make skits and post on their TikTok page @chotu_bhopali.000 which has 337.9k followers as thousands of people watch their videos.

In a post by @borndifferentshow on Instagram, the family revealed that they never felt they can't do anything because of their height.

The head of the family, Raju Choudhary, said:

"We wake up at 5am to make videos and we keep making them until 7-8am. Then we have breakfast and leave for work.

"I don't care about the problems we face but I don't want my children to face any of them. We decided that instead of thinking it as a weakness, we would make it our strength."

Raju is only 4ft tall, while his wife Halli, along with their children Shashi and Karan, are all shorter than him.

After getting married, Raju and his wife opened their own business but the man said it has not always been easy.

According to Karan and Shashi who are both in college, their height hasn’t stopped them from doing whatever they want.

Source: Briefly.co.za