Mr Smeg took to the internet with a surprising video that nobody asked for showing him taking a bath using his trusty kettle

The social media influencer caption the video saying that his is how people bath in style

Social media users took to the comment section to share their disapproval and reactions to the unsolicited video

South Africans were splitting their sides with laughter are Mr Smeg showed Mzansi how to bathe in style.

He shared a video of himself using his iconic Smeg kettle to pour water of himself in the bath.

Mr Smeg does not go anywhere or do anything without his iconic Smeg kettle. Photo credit: @michaelbucwa

Source: Instagram

Social media users were surprised with the video but ran with the jokes and shared their own hilarious reactions to the video.

@Nonhlanhla_12:

"Yoh this video kills me all the time."

@QueenKunta_198:

"Do you use the same kettle to make your guests tea/coffee?"

@ChippoMpho:

N"ormal people don't do this."

