Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie managed to keep their white wedding a secret

Dropping a snap in celebration of one month, Musa let peeps know that their fairytale day went down a month ago

Fans could not believe how Musa and Liesl pulled it off, however, they were overflowing with happiness

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie had their fairytale white wedding in blissful secrecy!

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie shocked everyone with their secret white wedding shenanigans. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Not letting anyone in on it, other than the guests, Musa and Liesl managed to have their white wedding a whole month ago without anyone finding out, reported ZAlebs. Taking to social media with a sneaky snap, Musa let peeps know that he and his beautiful bride had their magical day.

Musa captioned the stunning snap with:

“ 'Oh my gosh, when is the white wedding happening?' 'Uhmmmm, about a month ago??!' My perfect anniversary 18/8/2021.”

Liesl also took to social media with some snaps of their magical day, celebrating one month of being in white wedded bliss.

Gurl, you looked incredible!

Fans took to the comment section of Musa’s post to express both their excitement and shock. Ah, these two really do just make a poster perfect couple.

@moloko_mokgonyana joked out of pure shock:

“We definitely NOT invited ... This is a nice surprise.”

@pulengmolebatsi is loving it:

“Am here for this! All of it!!!! Re fe the mystery and the romance.”

@blvk.luyanda is inspired by Musa and Liesl’s love:

“Lapho y'all have made countless memories within 1 month ❤️ #happyanniversary”

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie drop snaps of traditional wedding

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie are officially Mr and Mrs! The two tied the knot just over a month ago, and of course, Liesl looked stunning, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media with some beautiful pictures of the wedding attire, both Liesl and Musa let fans know that they went home this weekend to make it official, as reported by ZAlebs. By the looks of it and the interpretation of their captions, Musa and Liesl had a small and intimate traditional wedding.

Liesl wore two outfits and she was truly breathtaking: a jaw-dropping fully beaded, red, figure-hugging number and a gorgeous ethnic patterned, wizard sleeve dress that left people speechless.

Fans and fellow celebs could not get enough of Musa and Liesl! They flooded the comment sections of their multiple posts with excitement, love and messages of congratulations.

