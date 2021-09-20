DJ Lamiez Holworthy will not let a body-shaming troll bring her down, instead, she claps back even harder

Lamiez is no stranger to nasty tweeps throwing shade her way when it comes to her looks and her relationship

This time around, the DJ responded with a comment that is sure to leave a bruise on the ego of the unsolicited commenter

DJ Lamiez recently posted a snap of her rocking her signature short hair, jeans and a blazer to show off her gorgeous looks. One follower, however, took the trolling a step too far, telling the DJ that she looked like a man.

DJ Lamiez won't let trolls make her lose her as she claps back gracefully to a bully. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Lamiez seems to never catch a break from Twitter. Just a month ago she was dealing with tweeps who commented on her vacay photos with hubby Khuli Chana, saying the couple made the Maldives look boring, reports The South African.

ZALebs reports that despite constant trolling, Lamiez never steps away from being a beacon of positivity on her social media. The DJ who is known for uplifting women now finds her femininity being challenged.

The unruly follower who told her that she looked like a man was never ready for the fireball clap back the celeb had waiting for him.

Fans came to the DJ's defence in the comments.

@UncleGrvndvd replied:

"You can't say such man. This says a lot about the respect towards women you were taught at home. Well that's if you were taught"

@KunzEmnyama7 added:

"Don't blame his home or parents, this person is old enough to know what respect is. You did a good job for calling him out."

Lamiez Holworthy speaks out on horrible incident at a gig in North West

Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about a horrible incident that occurred at a recent gig in Zeerust, North West. The Metro FM DJ had just performed at an event when she was harassed by a group of rowdy fans.

Briefly News reported, in videos doing the rounds on social media, the fans can be seen touching the Live AMP presenter.

Lamiez, who is married to rapper Khuli Chana, took to Twitter to share her ordeal with her followers. She said the incident took place on Saturday night.

The media personality said she had never felt so violated in her 11 years of gigging.

Source: Briefly.co.za