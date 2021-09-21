“RIP Xolani”: Heartbreak As Beloved Amputee Athlete Xolani Luvuno Passes Away

Amputee-athlete Xolani Luvuno has passed away; the saddening news was confirmed by his friend and mentor Hein Venter

So far no cause of death has been given with Venter simply calling Luvuno's passing "unnecessary"

In his lifetime, the incredible one-legged athlete had completed the half IronMan marathon and the Comrades marathon

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Celebrated amputee athlete Xolani Luvuno has passed away. The news was confirmed by his friend and mentor, Hein Venter in a heartfelt Facebook post.

Amputee-athlete Xolani Luvuno has passed away. Images: Xolani Luvuno Amputee Athlete/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, Papa Venter shared the tragic news but could not give many details about the circumstances surrounding the athlete's death, simply writing, "This ending was all so unnecessary."

He also shared these touching words for the athlete:

"Rest in Peace, Xolani. You were a son to me, a friend to many and a hero to all who were inspired by your incredible bravery and appreciated your humility. Your legacy will live on. This ending was all so unnecessary."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Luvuno's story has inspired many South Africans. The one-legged man went from being a beggar and drug addict to becoming a well-known sports hero, TimesLive reports.

When Venter met Luvuno in 2016, he was homeless and still battling an addiction, but with Venter's help was able to turn his life around.

In his short career, Luvuno managed to complete the half IronMan marathon and the Comrades Marathon.

Clips of the inspirational amputee finishing races almost always went viral.

Mzansi dubs Paralympic gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu a hero: "You're the man"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Ntando Mahlangu has won the hearts of South Africans as a Paralympic athlete. The track star is a gold medallist winner and is inspiring the next generation of Paralympians.

The young man's beautiful story first caught traction when journalist Eusebius Mckaiser shared a pic of the athlete on social media. Mahlangu stands firm and strong next to four younger kids who all have prosthetic legs just like him.

The picture gives off the absolute most confidence and many social media users were happy to see the young boys so proud to be themselves.

Mahlangu's win has certainly instilled a new sense of confidence in the extraordinary young men.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

Vicky Lombard said:

"Beautiful. A hero inspiring tomorrow's heroes."

Phiwe Mbhanguba said:

"No self-confidence issues there. All I see is light on their faces. God blessed them. We are the same."

Oka Neccy Padrao said:

"This is so beautiful and true inspiration. YOU THE MAN Ntando."

Madeleine Macchiona said:

"What a wonderful way to inspire young ones in the same condition."

Ntuthu Mgwebi said:

"Well done my hero I salute you, may God bless you."

Roberte Opie said:

"I salute you all Gold medallists."

Hector Shikwambana said:

"Lots of respect for this young man."

Source: Briefly.co.za